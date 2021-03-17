XSGD Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $31,108.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.59 or 0.00456968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00062055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00137631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00056354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00078123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.07 or 0.00575698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 25,896,140 coins and its circulating supply is 24,957,227 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.