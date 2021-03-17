Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Up 21.9%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price shot up 21.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $8.95. 6,401,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,345,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,665 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

