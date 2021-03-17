Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Up 21.9%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price shot up 21.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $8.95. 6,401,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,345,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.68.
About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)
Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.