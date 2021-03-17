Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.62

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

