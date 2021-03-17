Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Yandex worth $34,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,745. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

