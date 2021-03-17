Yangarra Resources (YGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Yangarra Resources (TSE: YGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/17/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.40.
- 3/5/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.15 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.
- 2/19/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.80.
TSE YGR traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.27. 169,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,304. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.43 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.
In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.
