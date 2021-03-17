Yangarra Resources (YGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Yangarra Resources (TSE: YGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$1.40.

3/5/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.15 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.75.

2/19/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Yangarra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.80.

TSE YGR traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.27. 169,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,304. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.43 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70.

Get Yangarra Resources Ltd alerts:

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.