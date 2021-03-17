Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.11

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $11.17. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 2,269 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

