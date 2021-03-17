yearn.finance (YFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $199.71 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $35,113.90 or 0.59645612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $199.71 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.57 or 0.00457903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00061391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00151634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00055453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00078226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00589113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,635 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.