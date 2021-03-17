YENTEN (YTN) Market Capitalization Tops $84,962.36

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $84,962.36 and $105.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,155.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.97 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.29 or 0.00351280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.53 or 0.00926020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00406583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.00335934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021179 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YENTEN

