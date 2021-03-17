YFIVE FINANCE Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $60,643.57 and $149,648.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00464935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00062083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00078912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.83 or 0.00607407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,255 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

