YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $75,996.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

