Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00459091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00061506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00157746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.44 or 0.00583936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

