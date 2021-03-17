YOUengine (YOUC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

