Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,129.36

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,129.36 ($14.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.47). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94), with a volume of 2,563 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £847.70 million and a P/E ratio of -41.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,392 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Stephen Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

