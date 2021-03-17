Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.17

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.17 and last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 77212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

