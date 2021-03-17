Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.82. 2,543,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,194,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a PE ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

