Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 10,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,611,000.

