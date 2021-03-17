Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $35.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.71 million and the highest is $36.12 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $32.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $148.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPLP opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

