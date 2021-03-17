Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $35.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.71 million and the highest is $36.12 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $32.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $148.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.79 million to $151.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.85 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $154.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CPLP opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.94.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
