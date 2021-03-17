Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.75 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $30.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $133.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.09 million, with estimates ranging from $129.78 million to $187.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $430.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 212,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $723,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.