Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report $30.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $133.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $142.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.09 million, with estimates ranging from $129.78 million to $187.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $430.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 212,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 71,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $723,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

