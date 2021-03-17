Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

CERT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 35,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

