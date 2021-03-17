Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report sales of $184.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.53 million to $186.71 million. Chegg posted sales of $131.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $789.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.76.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,963 shares of company stock valued at $44,497,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Chegg by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

