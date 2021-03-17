Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report sales of $827.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the highest is $835.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Ciena has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,326,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 226,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 346,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $135,287,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

