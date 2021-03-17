Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DURECT by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 353,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 930,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,812. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $527.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

