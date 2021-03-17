Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 119,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,714. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

