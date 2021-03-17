Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fury Gold Mines.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.28.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

