Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

