Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.32. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $897.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 130,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

