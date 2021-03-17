Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Liquidity Services posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $694.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

