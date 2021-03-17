Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $512.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.50 million. MYR Group reported sales of $518.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. MYR Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

