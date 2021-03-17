Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

