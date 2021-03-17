Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.