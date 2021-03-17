Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $770.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.30 million to $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

