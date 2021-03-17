Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,098,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,888,991 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ameresco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.