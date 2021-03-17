Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post sales of $217.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.90 million to $217.50 million. Cloudera reported sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $919.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

In other Cloudera news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 84,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,196,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 709,904 shares of company stock worth $11,517,778. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CLDR opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

