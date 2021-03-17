Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post $25.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $95.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.