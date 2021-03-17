Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 314,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,268. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $228.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

