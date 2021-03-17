Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.18 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report earnings per share of ($2.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.01) and the lowest is ($2.37). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($8.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,228. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

