Zacks: Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $457.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.70 million and the highest is $457.95 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $411.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.