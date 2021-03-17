Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

TLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Talend by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. 32,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,168. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

