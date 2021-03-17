Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. W&T Offshore also posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.11 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,159,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $577.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

