Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021


Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.06. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

