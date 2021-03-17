Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,611,000.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 10,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,837. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

