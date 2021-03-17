Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AMK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $848,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

