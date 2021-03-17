Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

NYSE:BILL traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.39. The company had a trading volume of 54,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.90. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,459.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,436,350. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 224.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 371.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 817.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

