Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post $7.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $8.79 million. Epizyme reported sales of $1.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $49.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $70.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.75 million, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $240.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 762,758 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after buying an additional 620,698 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% during the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Epizyme has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market cap of $916.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

