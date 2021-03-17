Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HBMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

