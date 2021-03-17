Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $1,017,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.11. 11,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.67. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

