Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $642.92 Million

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post sales of $642.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.08 million to $662.00 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

