Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.71. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 1,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

