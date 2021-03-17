Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $133.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $82.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $486.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $497.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $488.33 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $493.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

