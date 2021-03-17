Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $340.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.50 million and the highest is $355.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $355.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.60.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

