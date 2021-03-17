Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.93. Spire posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Spire stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,113. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

